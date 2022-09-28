Soccer: Shizuoka derby postponed due to typhoon damage

Newsfrom Japan

The Shizuoka derby this weekend between Shimizu S-Pulse and Jubilo Iwata in the J-League first division has been postponed due to the damage caused by Typhoon Talas, the league said Wednesday. With mudslides obstructing roads surrounding S-Pulse home ground IAI Stadium and water supply remaining disrupted in the area, the league said it could not ensure the safety of visiting fans or the smooth operation of Saturday's match. Torrential rains of an unprecedented level hit Shizuoka Prefecture from Friday night through Saturday morning, causing landslides and major blackouts. Both clubs have sinc...