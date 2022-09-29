Japan, China mark 50 yrs since normalization of ties amid tensions

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and China marked the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations on Thursday with little mood for a grand celebration as tensions remain over a territorial row and a deepening rift between Beijing and Western nations over Taiwan. Messages of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to be read out at an event hosted Thursday afternoon by the Japan Business Federation, the country's most powerful business lobby better known as Keidanren said. With Kishida being absent from the Keidanren event in apparent consideration of straine...