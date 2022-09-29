Soccer: Japan manager Moriyasu to announce World Cup squad on Nov. 1

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar will be announced on Nov. 1, manager Hajime Moriyasu said Wednesday. The Samurai Blue beat fellow World Cup qualifiers the United States 2-0 on Friday and drew 0-0 with Ecuador on Tuesday in Dusseldorf, Germany, in their last two warm-up games before Moriyasu makes the final call. "I haven't decided (the squad) 100 percent, but naturally, it is shaping up following four years of preparation," Moriyasu said. Japan will play Canada on Nov. 17 in the United Arab Emirates in their final warm-up game before heading to Qatar. Japan face Germany on Nov....