Nikkei stock index rebounds in morning after BOE's bond-buying pledge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei stock index rebounded slightly Thursday morning on hopes for stabilization in the European market after the Bank of England announced an emergency bond-buying program following huge sell-offs. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 64.34 points, or 0.25 percent, from Wednesday to 26,238.32. The broader Topix index was down 1.52 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,853.63. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, pharmaceutical and service issues, while marine transportation, iron and steel, and bank issues were among major decliners.