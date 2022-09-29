Main events scheduled for Friday, Sept. 30

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Friday, Sept. 30: -- Japan PM Kishida to instruct ministers in compiling economic stimulus package. -- Unemployment rate for August to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at 8:30 a.m. -- Ratio of job offers to job seekers for August to be released by Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry at 8:30 a.m. -- Preliminary industrial production index for August to be released by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at 8:50 a.m.