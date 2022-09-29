Toyota output hits record high for August as parts crunch eases

Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday its global output in August rose 44.3 percent from a year earlier to 766,683 vehicles, a record high for the month, as the negative impacts of a semiconductor shortage and Shanghai's COVID-19 lockdown eased. The first year-on-year production increase in five months came as the Japanese automaker has tried to fortify its supply chains in the face of a global parts crunch that has forced automakers worldwide to slash production. The company has increased communication with its suppliers to secure necessary semiconductors and ramped up production capacity in North...
