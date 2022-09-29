Tokyo stocks end higher after BOE's bond-buying pledge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Thursday as sentiment was improved by the Bank of England's announcement of an emergency program aimed at stemming bond sell-offs and stabilizing financial markets. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 248.07 points, or 0.95 percent, from Wednesday at 26,422.05. The broader Topix index finished 13.65 points, or 0.74 percent, higher at 1,868.80. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, pharmaceutical and land transportation issues.