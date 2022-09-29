Baseball: Ohtani extends hit streak to 13 games in Angels win

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani extended his career-best MLB hitting streak to 13 games Wednesday, going 1-for-4 in the Los Angeles Angels' 4-1 win over the Oakland Athletics. Ohtani singled to right in the fourth inning off Adrian Martinez and the two-way star scored the go-ahead run on Matt Thaiss' single at Angel Stadium for a 2-1 lead. The Angels scored three runs in the inning to turn the game around before Taylor Ward had a solo home run in the eighth as they won their third straight. Mike Trout led off the fourth with his 38th home run. Vying for this year's American League MVP with Ohtani, New York Yank...