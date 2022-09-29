Mitsubishi Heavy, 4 utilities to develop new nuclear reactor

Newsfrom Japan

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. said Thursday it will develop a new type of nuclear reactor with four major Japanese utilities, including Kansai Electric Power Co. The companies will develop an advanced light-water reactor, a new type of pressurized water reactor that is deemed safer than existing models, and plan to put it into use in the mid-2030s. The other utilities are Hokkaido Electric Power Co., Shikoku Electric Power Co. and Kyushu Electric Power Co. All four utilities operate Mitsubishi Heavy reactors at their nuclear plants. The new reactor's output is expected to be about 1.2 milli...