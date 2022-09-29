Soccer: Japan women to play England in Nov. friendly

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will take on England in a women's friendly match on Nov. 11 in Spain, the Japan Football Association said Thursday. The 11th-ranked Nadeshiko Japan will face the fourth-ranked England, who won the European Championship in the summer, in Murcia as both teams step up their preparations for the World Cup next summer in Australia and New Zealand. "There were lots of matches played with high intensity in front of big crowds at the Euro, and England's performance hugely motivated me," Japan manager Futoshi Ikeda said. England beat Japan in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup in France. They ...