Basketball: Curry, Warriors plan to thrill fans in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

The NBA champion Golden State Warriors plan to put on a memorable show for Japanese fans when they battle the Washington Wizards in a pair of preseason exhibition games at Saitama Super Arena near Tokyo, superstar point guard Stephen Curry said Thursday. Curry, who led Golden State to the NBA title for a fourth time in June, said Friday and Sunday's friendlies against a Washington side featuring Japanese star Rui Hachimura presented a "special opportunity to embrace Japanese culture (and) fans." "Obviously, it's really early in our journey this season in training camp and our first preseason g...