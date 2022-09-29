URGENT: Japan to act if needed against speculative yen moves: finance chief

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is ready to respond to rapid, speculative currency movements if needed, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Thursday, a week after its intervention to stem the yen's sharp fall versus the U.S. dollar. The government is closely watching developments in the market, adding that currency moves should be stable. The yen-buying, dollar-selling intervention last week was meant to "correct" rapid, speculative movements, Suzuki told reporters in the Philippine capital Manila, where he attended a meeting of the Asian Development Bank.