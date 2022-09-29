Baseball: Hawks cut magic number to 2, Eagles miss playoffs

Newsfrom Japan

Kenta Imamiya drove in two runs, including the go-ahead run, as the Pacific League-leading SoftBank Hawks beat the Rakuten Eagles 5-4 on Thursday to reduce their magic number to two for clinching the PL title. The fourth-place Eagles' loss at Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi guaranteed that the Hawks, the second-place Orix Buffaloes and the third-place Seibu Lions would advance to the Climax Series playoffs. Imamiya broke a 4-4 tie with an RBI single in the fifth inning off Tomohiro Anraku (6-2). The shortstop also hit one of SoftBank's four consecutive two-out RBI singles in the first. Tomohisa Ohz...