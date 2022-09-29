Japan set to do its part over Sri Lanka debt woes: finance minister

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is prepared to "do its part" over Sri Lanka's debt issue, but other creditors, such as China and India, should also be involved in efforts to resolve it, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Thursday. Suzuki made the remarks after meeting with Ranil Wickremesinghe, president of Sri Lanka, which has reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a $2.9 billion loan as the Asian nation needs to restructure its massive debt. Suzuki said he urged Sri Lanka during Thursday's meeting to provide the necessary information, make its own efforts to get China, India and ot...