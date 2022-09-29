Basketball: Dolphins win B-League season opener

Newsfrom Japan

Coty Clarke scored a game-high 24 points, and Maurice Ndour added 16 points to propel the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins to a 101-86 victory over the SeaHorses Mikawa in the season-opening game of Japan's B-League basketball on Thursday. The home team took a 24-16 lead after the first quarter and never looked back at Dolphins Arena in Nagoya. Yutaro Suda and Tenketsu Harimoto also helped the Dolphins maintain the lead. The other 22 teams of the top-tier B1 will have their first games of the 2022-2023 season on Oct. 1.