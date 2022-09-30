N.Y. to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035, following California

Newsfrom Japan

The state of New York will effectively ban sales of new motor vehicles powered by gasoline or diesel fuel to further curb the emission of greenhouse gases, Governor Kathy Hochul said Thursday. With the move, New York will seek to adopt standards unveiled by California environmental authorities last month requiring that all new passenger cars, pickups and sport utility vehicles sold in the state be zero-emission by 2035. According to the plan, New York state will ask automakers to increase the ratio of new zero-emission vehicles to 35 percent of the total for 2026 models and 68 percent by 2030 ...