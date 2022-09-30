Japan's August industrial output rises 2.7% on month

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's industrial output in August grew 2.7 percent from the previous month, government data showed Friday. The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 99.5 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. The climb followed a downwardly revised increase of 0.8 percent in July. The index of industrial shipments rose 1.9 percent to 96.6, while that of inventories increased 1.4 percent to 101.6. Based on a poll of manufacturers, the ministry expects industrial output to grow 2.9 percent in September and rise ...