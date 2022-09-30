Nikkei hits 3-month intraday low on tech share falls

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei index dropped to a three-month intraday low Friday morning on declines in technology issues following a plunge of the U.S. Nasdaq index amid fears of aggressive interest rate hikes in the world's largest economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 442.30 points, or 1.67 percent, from Thursday to 25,979.75. The broader Topix index was down 27.14 points, or 1.45 percent, at 1,841.66. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by transportation equipment, electric appliance, and machinery issues.