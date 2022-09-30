Pro-Russia hacker group stops cyberattacks on Japan due to money woes

Newsfrom Japan

A pro-Russia hacker group that commenced cyberattacks on Japan in early September has stopped the operation due to financial difficulties, the group said Friday. Killnet claimed responsibility for attacking the websites of Japanese ministries, Tokyo Metro Co., Osaka Metro Co. and other Japanese companies, making them temporarily inaccessible. "We cannot attack unless we find new sponsors. Japanese people do not have to worry anymore," a Killnet spokesperson said. The Japanese entities experienced distributed denial-of-service attacks, in which networks are overwhelmed by hackers sending floods...