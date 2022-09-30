Baseball: Ohtani takes no-hitter into 8th, picks up 15th win

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani came within four outs of a no-hitter and extended his MLB career-high win total to 15, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday. Ohtani (15-8) limited Oakland to a pair of singles in eight shutout innings before being relieved by Aaron Loup at the start of the ninth at Angel Stadium. He struck out 10 and walked one in a 108-pitch outing. After walking the first batter of the game, Ohtani did not allow a runner until Conner Capel had a two-out single in the eighth to break his no-hit bid. Dermis Garcia followed Capel with a base hit of his...