Main events scheduled for Oct. 3-9

Main events scheduled in Japan for Oct. 3-9: Oct. 3 (Mon) -- Extraordinary Diet session to start. -- Bank of Japan to release quarterly Tankan survey. -- Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from September monetary policy meeting. -- September auto sales to be released by Japan Automobile Dealers Association. Oct. 4 (Tues) -- First anniversary of inauguration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet. Oct. 5 (Wed) -- Yamaguchi District Court to hold 1st hearing of man accused of failing to return 46.3 million yen in COVID-19 relief money mistakenly sent to him. Oct. 6 (Thurs) -- Septem...