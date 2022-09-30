Tokyo's Nikkei index ends at 3-month low on sluggish tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei stock index ended at a three-month low Friday on sluggish technology shares that tracked a plunge of the Nasdaq index amid persistent fears over aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 484.84 points, or 1.83 percent, from Thursday at 25,937.21, the lowest since July 1. The broader Topix index finished 32.86 points, or 1.76 percent, lower at 1,835.94. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by transportation equipment, electric appliance, and machinery issues.