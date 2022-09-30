Japan adds chemical weapons materials to Russia export ban list

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Cabinet approved Friday adding 89 items, including materials and equipment used in the production of chemical weapons, to the list of goods and technology banned from export to Russia in response to Moscow's continued offensive in Ukraine, the trade minister said. Parts or equipment used to detect and analyze chemicals such as pumps and compressors and devices for producing bacterial agents including centrifuges are also part of the items banned from shipment to Russia, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said. Effective from Oct. 7, the items covered by the new measures will b...