Beijing Olympic mascot shops end operation after huge sales

Official shops selling licensed products of Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics held earlier this year marked the last day of operation Friday, with people bidding farewell to the hugely popular mascot in the motif of a panda, according to state-run media. The Olympic panda mascot Bing Dwen Dwen maintained popularity even after the games and the total sales volume of its toys alone has exceeded 5.5 million units, the official Xinhua News Agency said, adding that online sales of official products will continue until the end of this year. An official shop in downtown Beijing was crowded Frid...