Baseball: Hawks reduce magic number to one for PL title

Newsfrom Japan

Former Chicago Cubs left-hander Tsuyoshi Wada earned his 150th career win in Japan as the Pacific League-leading SoftBank Hawks beat the Rakuten Eagles 5-1 on Friday to cut their magic number to one for clinching the PL title. Wada (7-4) allowed one run and two hits in five innings of work at Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi. Yuki Yanagita had an RBI double in a three-run fourth before Alfredo Despaigne hit a solo home run two innings later. Hideaki Wakui (4-3) took the loss after giving up five runs in six innings. "I'm glad I was able to pitch for my career milestone in a crucial game," Wada said....