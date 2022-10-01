Toshiba bidders narrowed down to 2 company groups

Newsfrom Japan

Toshiba Corp. has received bids for rebuilding the conglomerate from two groups of companies, one led by state-backed fund Japan Investment Corp. and another by Tokyo-based fund Japan Industrial Partners Inc., sources familiar with the matter said Friday. With Friday being the deadline for the second round of bidding following the first in July, potential buyers of the troubled conglomerate have been narrowed down to the two groups. Japan Investment has partnered with U.S. investment fund Bain Capital, while Japan Industrial Partners has formed an alliance with European fund CVC Capital Partne...