Soccer: Morita nets 1st goal for Sporting in win over Gil Vicente

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Hidemasa Morita opened his account for Sporting Lisbon and set up another goal Friday in a 3-1 victory over Portuguese top-flight opponents Gil Vicente. Morita struck the opener against a visiting Gil Vicente side featuring compatriot Kanya Fujimoto in midfield, tapping in after Sporting winger Nuno Santos fired across the face of goal in the 16th minute. The hosts doubled their lead six minutes later at Jose Alvalade Stadium when Portugal international Pedro Goncalves netted after Morita sent him through on goal with a clever back-heel. Sporting made it 3-0 through Rochinha i...