Baseball: Ohtani extends hit streak to 15 games in win over Rangers

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani extended his hitting streak to an MLB career-high 15 games in a 2-for-4 outing for the Los Angeles Angels, who beat the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Friday. A day after taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning and earning his 15th win on the mound, the two-way star preserved his streak at the plate with a first-inning single to right off Glenn Otto (6-10). Ohtani flirted with his 35th home run in the bottom of the third at Angel Stadium, flying out to the warning track at center field. He registered his second hit of the game with a ground-ball single in the seventh. Left-hander Reid De...