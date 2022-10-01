China's major holiday starts amid subdued mood before key congress

Newsfrom Japan

China's weeklong holiday kicked off Saturday amid a subdued mood before the ruling Communist Party's once-in-five-years congress beginning Oct. 16, with restrictions on people's movement strengthened by the leadership of President Xi Jinping under its radical "zero-COVID" policy. Ahead of the congress, at which Xi is expected to secure an unprecedented third five-year term as general secretary, Beijing municipal authorities requested citizens to refrain from traveling to destinations outside the capital. Under China's strict policy to stem coronavirus infections, people who have visited high-r...