Baseball: Yamakawa walk-off homer sends PL pennant race to last day

Newsfrom Japan

Hotaka Yamakawa belted an 11th-inning, two-run walk-off homer as the Seibu Lions won 3-1 to deny the Pacific League-leading SoftBank Hawks from clinching the pennant on Saturday. The Hawks, who had to avoid defeat at Belluna Dome to secure their first pennant since 2020, stay top of the standings thanks to a better winning percentage than the second-place Orix Buffaloes heading into the final day of the regular season. The magic number for the Hawks to win the pennant remains at one. They will travel to play the Lotte Marines on Sunday, while Orix will visit the Rakuten Eagles. The Buffaloes, ...