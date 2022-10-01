Picturesque Japan railway line fully reopens after 11 years

Newsfrom Japan

A local railway line straddling Fukushima and Niigata prefectures, renowned for its breathtaking natural views, fully reopened Saturday, more than 11 years after a 27.6-kilometer section of the track was rendered unusable by torrential rain. Many gathered to ride or witness the packed trains on the picturesque JR Tadami Line, which has been using replacement bus services between Aizu-Kawaguchi and Tadami stations since three metal bridges that cross the Tadami River were washed away in the July 2011 downpour. The 135.2-kilometer line running from Aizu-Wakamatsu in Fukushima Prefecture and Koid...