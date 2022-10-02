Baseball: Suzuki HR lifts Cubs to win, Ohtani extends hitting streak

Newsfrom Japan

Seiya Suzuki hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the seventh inning as the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Saturday for their sixth consecutive win. Shohei Ohtani extended his MLB career-best hitting streak to 16 games with an eighth-inning single in the Los Angeles Angels' 3-2 victory over the Texas Rangers after signing a one-year, $30 million deal with the Angels for the 2023 season. Suzuki's homer to left-center off Derek Law, his 14th of the season, broke a 1-1 tie at Wrigley Field. The rookie outfielder pumped his fist as he rounded first base. "With our pitchers doing well, ...