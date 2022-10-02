Basketball: Curry sparks Warriors to win over Wizards in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Stephen Curry scored a team-high 17 points in just 17 minutes as the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 104-95 Sunday in the second of two preseason exhibition games in Japan. Center Kristaps Porzingis scored 18, while local hero Rui Hachimura had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Wizards in front of another sellout crowd at Saitama Super Arena following Friday's 96-87 win for the reigning NBA champion Warriors. Two-time All-NBA shooting guard Klay Thompson was kept out of the Golden State lineup once more, while the Wizards rested star shooting guard Bradley Beal after he playe...