Tennis: Nishioka takes 2nd ATP Tour title at Korea Open

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second ATP Tour title Sunday with a 6-4, 7-6(5) victory over Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the singles final of the Korea Open tennis championships. The left-handed Nishioka, ranked 56th in the world, became only the second Japanese man to win multiple tournaments on the tour after Kei Nishikori, who has won 12 titles. The 27-year-old came into the final having upset top-seeded and world No. 2 Casper Ruud of Norway in the quarterfinals. "I'm so happy," Nishioka said after defeating 24th-ranked Shapovalov, a Wimbledon semifinalist last year. "I won gold at ...