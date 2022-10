Newsfrom Japan

The Orix Buffaloes won their second consecutive Pacific League championship on the final day of the league's regular season Sunday. The Buffaloes' 5-2 win over the Rakuten Eagles, coupled with the SoftBank Hawks' 5-3 loss to the Lotte Marines, left the Buffaloes and the Hawks at the same 76-65 win-loss record with two ties each, but the Buffaloes clinched the title by virtue of a 15-10 head-to-head record against the Hawks.