Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. falls, weak BOJ Tankan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday after sharp declines on Wall Street late last week and weaker-than-expected results from the Bank of Japan's Tankan business survey. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 246.92 points, or 0.95 percent, from Friday to 25,690.29. The broader Topix index was down 14.29 points, or 0.78 percent, at 1,821.65. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by land transportation, retail, and service issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 144.80-81 yen compared with 144.70-80 yen in New York and 144.31-33 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. F...