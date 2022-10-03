Tokyo stocks rise in morning on bargain-hunting after Tankan reaction

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Monday morning as bargain-hunting erased earlier losses resulting from weaker-than-expected results from the Bank of Japan's Tankan business survey. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 174.33 points, or 0.67 percent, from Friday to 26,111.54. The broader Topix index was up 4.77 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,840.71. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, transportation equipment and machinery issues.