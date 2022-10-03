Baseball: Ohtani extends hit streak to 17, equaling Japan career best

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani extended his hitting streak to a career-best 17 games as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 8-3 on Sunday, equaling his longest stretch as a member of the Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan's Pacific League. Fresh from signing a new one-year, $30-million deal with the Angels, the two-way superstar kept the streak alive with a line-drive single to center in his first plate appearance. He later scored on Taylor Ward's RBI single as the Halos racked up six runs against right-hander Tyson Miller (1-2) in the first inning of their Angel Stadium season finale. Ohtani hit for 17 st...