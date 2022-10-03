Japan to respond "resolutely" to speculative yen moves: finance chief

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is ready to respond "resolutely" to volatile yen movements after its recent currency intervention "served as a warning" to speculators behind the currency's rapid depreciation, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Monday. Japan spent 2.84 trillion yen ($19 billion) in its first yen-buying, dollar-selling intervention since 1998 on Sept. 22, causing the U.S. dollar to fall by 5 yen, albeit temporarily. The dollar has returned to levels near the 145 yen line as the currency is broadly strong amid the prospect of further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. "Speculators were behind the rapid...