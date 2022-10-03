Japan gov't selects 17 projects to support vaccine manufacturing

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government has selected 17 projects led by companies and universities to support manufacturing of vaccines when a pandemic breaks out, the industry minister announced Monday. The government will offer subsidies of a total to 226.5 billion yen ($1.6 billion) to entities including pharmaceutical firm Daiichi Sankyo Co. and Hiroshima University to introduce or renovate facilities needed for vaccine production, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The entities, selected Friday, will produce biopharmaceuticals during normal times and switch to manufacture vaccines ...