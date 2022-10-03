Soccer: Kubo sparks Sociedad victory at Girona with goal, assist

Newsfrom Japan

Takefusa Kubo notched a goal and an assist to spur Real Sociedad to a dramatic 5-3 win over Girona in the Spanish top flight on Sunday. The 21-year-old sparkplug set up the opening goal and eventually put the match beyond doubt with a late strike following multiple lead changes at Girona's Estadi Montilivi. Norwegian forward Alexander Sorloth bagged a brace for Sociedad, with the first coming on a tap-in from Kubo's cross for a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute. The teams traded goals and the lead until Martin Zubimendi put the visitors ahead for good at 4-3 in the 71st minute. Kubo sealed the vic...