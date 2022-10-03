Japan PM pinning hopes on big-spending tourists to revive economy

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Monday to revive the nation's pandemic-battered inbound tourism industry by setting a new goal of increasing foreign tourists' total spending to more than 5 trillion yen ($35 billion) annually. In a policy speech marking the start of an extraordinary parliamentary session, Kishida also said the government will make use of the benefit of the Japanese yen's rapid depreciation while vowing to continue easing the country's coronavirus border controls. The weaker yen has been driving up import prices, but the premier expressed readiness to tackle rising...