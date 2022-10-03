Gist of Japan PM Kishida's policy speech in parliament

The following is the gist of a policy speech delivered Monday by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the start of an extraordinary parliamentary session. Kishida vows to: -- revive Japan's pandemic-battered inbound tourism industry. -- maximize advantage of weak yen to revive economy. -- take "unprecedented" steps to alleviate burden of price hikes on households, companies. -- encourage wage increases by investing 1 trillion yen over 5 years in human resource development in promising fields. -- consider reviewing laws, rules on consumer contracts to protect victims of Unification Church's...
Kyodo News

