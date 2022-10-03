U.S. dollar briefly tops 145 yen line, 1st since Japan's intervention

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar briefly topped the 145 yen line on Monday in Tokyo, the first time it has breached the level since Japan intervened in the currency market in late September, as U.S. economic data showing strong inflation fueled speculation of aggressive interest rate hikes in the world's largest economy. At 3 p.m., the dollar fetched 144.77-80 yen compared with 144.70-80 yen in New York and 144.31-33 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday. The euro was quoted at $0.9824-9828 and 142.24-28 yen against $0.9795-9805 and 141.92-142.02 yen in New York and $0.9832-9834 and 141.89-93 yen in Tokyo late Friday ...