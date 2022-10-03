CORRECTED: UPDATE1 Tokyo stocks rise in morning on bargain-hunting after Tankan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Monday morning as bargain-hunting erased earlier losses resulting from weaker-than-expected results from the Bank of Japan's Tankan business survey. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 174.33 points, or 0.67 percent, from Friday to 26,111.54. The broader Topix index was up 4.77 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,840.71. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, transportation equipment and machinery issues. The U.S. dollar held firm in the upper 144 yen range as U.S. economic data released Friday showed stronger-than-expected inflation in ...