Basketball: Warriors' Kerr hopes to see more Japanese players in NBA

Newsfrom Japan

The Golden State Warriors' recent visit to Japan was a valuable bonding opportunity for the reigning NBA champions, according to head coach Steve Kerr, who hopes Japanese basketball will also reap the benefits of the whirlwind tour. Speaking after the Warriors finished sweeping the Washington Wizards in a two-game preseason exhibition series on Sunday, Kerr said the 2022 NBA Japan Games had been "an extremely important trip and an impactful trip." The friendlies between one of the league's marquee franchises and a Washington side featuring rising Japanese forward Rui Hachimura were both played...