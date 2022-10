Newsfrom Japan

Yakult Swallows third baseman Munetaka Murakami became Nippon Professional Baseball's youngest Triple Crown winner at 22 on Monday, topping the Central League with a .318 batting average, 56 home runs and 134 RBIs. Murakami, who was the runaway leader in home runs and RBIs, went 2-for-4 including his 56th homer in the regular-season finale against the DeNA BayStars at Jingu Stadium.