Tennis: Japan's Daniel beaten in Rakuten Open 1st round

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Taro Daniel went out in the first round of the Rakuten Japan Open on Monday, beaten 7-5, 7-5 by Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain. Daniel, ranked 95th in the world, broke first in both the first and second sets, but the 80th-ranked Zapata Miralles responded by breaking twice each to secure the win in 2 hours, 13 minutes at Ariake Tennis Forest Park. "It's sad and frustrating, but I feel it was a match of really high level. The only disappointing thing is the result," said Daniel. "I could do almost everything that I wanted to." Nineteen-year-old Shintaro Mochizuki lost 6-3, 6-2 against ...