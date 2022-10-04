FEATURE: Jakarta train firm holds "zombie" event to scare up more passengers

Newsfrom Japan

If zombies were coming for you in Jakarta, what would be the best way to reach the capital's "safe zone" -- riding the metropolis's new light rapid train or driving through its notorious traffic? The answer, the train operator would suggest, is the former -- at least, that was the premise of a recent promotional campaign it staged for young people that saw them take 20-minute journeys while encountering disturbingly realistic zombies portrayed by actors at stops along the way. Encouraging young people to use public transportation was the objective of PT Lintas Raya Terpadu Jakarta and event or...