Baseball: Darvish named NL Pitcher of Month for Sept.

San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish has been named the National League Pitcher of the Month for September, Major League Baseball said Monday. Darvish received the second monthly honor of his major league career, moving him into a tie for the most by a Japanese player alongside Hideo Nomo, Hideki Irabu and Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani. In six September starts, Darvish went 5-1 with a 1.85 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 39 innings. The Padres have clinched a spot in the postseason. "It's an honor," Darvish said of his first Pitcher of the Month award since July-August of the COVI...